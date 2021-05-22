WATCH: Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson hits first professional home run

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson hit the first home run of his professional career on Saturday.
Torkelson, who Detroit selected first overall in the 2020 MLB Draft, is playing for Class-A West Michigan.
TORK BOMB NO. 1! @spennyt crushed the first home run of his pro career. pic.twitter.com/B8nJh1gKgm— Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) May 22, 2021
Congrats to @spennyt on his first professional home run!— West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) May 22, 2021
A solo shot to center field is the first this season for the 2020 number one overall pick from @ASU_Baseball. pic.twitter.com/pcPdyXdj2U