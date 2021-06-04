WATCH: Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson, Dillon Dingler hit huge homers

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson and Dillon Dingler hit towering home runs Thursday night for High-A West Michigan.
Torkelson hit his fourth home run of the season, measured at 442 feet, in the first inning.
TORK TANK!— West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) June 3, 2021
Enjoy Spencer Torkelson sending this poor baseball 442 feet from where he found it, as we heard with @ThatDanHasty on #CapsRadio! pic.twitter.com/KixSX0PZKy
Dingler's seventh homer of the season was a grand slam to left in the seventh inning.
A Dingler Dinger, but make it GRAND.#Tigers No. 5 prospect @dillondingler17 goes way back for the @wmwhitecaps! pic.twitter.com/vHUjPK36c8— Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) June 4, 2021
The Whitecaps beat the Great Lakes Loons 12-1.