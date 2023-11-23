Watch Now
WATCH: Tim Allen talks one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman at Lions Thanksgiving game

Tim Allen spoke with 7 Action Sports about the Detroit Lions, "The Santa Clauses" and more at Ford Field on Thursday.
Posted at 3:32 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 15:51:55-05

Actor, comedian, and longtime Lions fan Tim Allen spent his Thanksgiving at Ford Field and he caught up with Jeanna Trotman about his experience at a Lions fan, impression of Dan Campbell, and how the Santa Claus role lives on.

Allen has an upcoming comedy tour and it will make a stop in Allen's hometown of Detroit at the Fox Theatre in February 2024.

