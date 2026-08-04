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Watch: Tina Nguyen & The Athletic's Colton Pouncy recap Tuesday at Lions Training Camp

Training Camp for the Detroit Lions continued on Tuesday, just one day after the team put pads on for the first time at practice. 7 Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen was joined by Colton Pouncy of The Athletic after practice about a variety of topics, including Jahmyr Gibbs' hold-in as he looks to get a new contract. The two also talked about the Lions' offensive line with the team re-shuffling the OL a bit following last season, plus who stood out for the offense.
Tuesday at Detroit Lions Training Camp: Talking Jahmyr Gibbs, offensive line & more
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(WXYZ) — Training Camp for the Detroit Lions continued on Tuesday, just one day after the team put pads on for the first time at practice.

7 Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen was joined by Colton Pouncy of The Athletic after practice about a variety of topics, including Jahmyr Gibbs' hold-in as he looks to get a new contract.

The two also talked about the Lions' offensive line with the team re-shuffling the OL a bit following last season, plus who stood out for the offense.

Watch the full conversation in the video below

Tuesday at Detroit Lions Training Camp: Talking Jahmyr Gibbs, offensive line & more

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