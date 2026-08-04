Watch: Tina Nguyen & The Athletic's Colton Pouncy recap Tuesday at Lions Training Camp

(WXYZ) — Training Camp for the Detroit Lions continued on Tuesday, just one day after the team put pads on for the first time at practice.

7 Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen was joined by Colton Pouncy of The Athletic after practice about a variety of topics, including Jahmyr Gibbs' hold-in as he looks to get a new contract.

The two also talked about the Lions' offensive line with the team re-shuffling the OL a bit following last season, plus who stood out for the offense.

Watch the full conversation in the video below