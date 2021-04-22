WATCH: TJ Hockenson stars in new wrestling-themed commercial with George Kittle

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson put his acting skills on display in a new pro wrestling-themed commercial with friend and fellow NFL tight end George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 60-second ad features Hockenson portraying Kittle's manager as he enters a makeshift ring for a backyard barbecue battle.

Pro tight ends @gkittle46 and @TheeHOCK8 won’t settle for anything less than Kingsford 100% Hardwood Pellets. Try them in your hopper risk-free with the FullFlavor Guarantee.



Learn more at https://t.co/mEUXCGAUUD — Kingsford (@Kingsford) April 22, 2021

Kittle's love of pro wrestling has previously carried over to the field, incorporating AEW wrester Penta El Zero Miedo's "Zero Fear" gesture into celebrations.