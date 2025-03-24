Watch Tuesday on TV20 Detroit: Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs

With just 10 games left in the regular season, the Detroit Pistons have clinched a playoff spot and are looking to move up in the standings.

The Pistons have won three of their last four games and will face the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

That game will air on TV20 Detroit as part of a partnership with Scripps Sports.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and will be available over-the-air on TV20 Detroit.

TV20 will also air the Pistons vs. the New York Knicks on Thursday, April 10.