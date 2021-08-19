Wayne State basketball hosting Michigan to open new arena in November

Wayne State University men's basketball will open its new arena on Friday, Nov. 5, hosting the Michigan Wolverines.

The Warriors and the Wolverines will tip-off at 7 p.m. for an exhibition contest.

"I truly appreciate the willingness of Coach Howard and (Athletic Director) Warde Manuel to provide this opportunity to open our arena with the state's premier Division 1 program," WSU Director of Athletics Rob Fournier said in a release. "To me it underscores their genuine support for the City of Detroit and our community.

Construction has been ongoing on the new arena for the men's and women's basketball team, and the Detroit Pistons' G League Team.