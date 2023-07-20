Wayne State steps up in support of increasing mental health concerns in NCAA student-athletes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “It’s unfortunately something that is burned in our memory forever,” recalled Terry Hessbrook. “That day… I’m sorry."

Brady Hessbrook, talented athlete from Ithaca, Michigan, was a quarterback for Wayne State's football team. He was a sophomore studying business, and he loved the game of football. But Brady was also fighting a battle, struggling with his mental health more than anyone close to him knew.

Working on a challenging, but important story about the reports of elevated mental health concerns in NCAA athletes. Wayne State is only the second athletic department in the GLIAC to hire a full-time professional as a resource to students. pic.twitter.com/oUnq5J9WGM — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 14, 2023

“The hardest thing is that he didn’t get help for himself,” said Terry.

In January of 2023, Brady Hessbrook took his own life.

It came as there is growing concern about the mental health of college athletes across the country. In a NCAA-led survey, student-athletes continue to report elevated levels of mental health concerns. The most common of those concerns being mental exhaustion, anxiety, and depression. In most instances, the rates of reported mental health concerns are about two times higher than historically reported by the NCAA prior to 2020.

Maybe what’s most alarming is the rate of hesitancy in student-athletes about mental health support at their institution. Of the nearly ten thousand student-athletes surveyed, nearly half reported that they felt their mental health is a priority to their athletics department. Even less athletes said they would feel comfortable seeking support from a mental health provider on campus.

“This is a need,” said Erika Wallace, Wayne State University Athletic Director. “I don’t think we can hide from that anymore.”

Wallace is only in her first month as Athletic Director at Wayne State University. In her first days on the job, she conducted a survey of the university's athletes, asking them how the athletic department could improve.

Thank you @JeannaTrotmanTV from @wxyzdetroit for stopping by to discuss mental health within collegiate athletics. A topic that needs open, honest dialogue and who better than Jeff Williams, our new Asst AD for Mental Health & Wellness. 🔰 pic.twitter.com/jvcb1RtvFt — Erika Wallace (@erikajowallace) July 14, 2023

“Overwhelming response of mental health,” explained Wallace. “We need help, we need someone to talk to, we just need the support.”

The athletes spoke. Wallace listened. She hired Jeff Williams as Wayne State’s Assistant Athletic Director for Mental Health and Wellness. Adding this position and selecting Williams as the fit, she calls a monumental addition.

“When you have somebody who is embedded in athletics specifically for the athletes, it’s a game changer,” said Williams.

Williams will be a confidential outlet for student-athletes to address their mental health needs. And he won't just be in an office. Athletes will see Williams, on the field, on the court, and present on their campus.

“The majority of our student-athletes want to win, want to be champions in their sport,” said Williams. “In order to be a champion, you need to be a good human being that is doing well emotionally, mentally, physically.”

“It’s a need that I think has been around for a really long time, but were finally listening,” said Wallace.

Among the nearly ten thousand surveyed in the NCAA study, student-athletes made those needs clear.

“They want the support and I think administration is working to deliver and put those resources in place,” said Williams.

Wayne State is only the second school in the GLIAC to have a full-time mental health professional in the athletic department where athletes like Brady Hessbrook can get help for themselves.

“It’s a huge step in the right direction,” said Hessbrook. “It’s just so sad that it couldn’t be a year earlier and maybe we would have our son here with us.”

“It’s just the beginning in my mind, but you have to start somewhere,” said Wallace. “I realize it doesn’t stop here.”

Erika Wallace and Jeff Williams agreed money is the largest obstacle for athletic departments across the NCAA. But in working together with their students, achieving treatment, prevention, and stigma reduction is the best way to support the needs of student-athletes at all levels.

Friends and family of Brady Hessbrook are honoring and remembering his life by establishing the B#4 Foundation. It intends to raise awareness for mental health concerns with the premise of “before you act, ask #4 help.” In his days playing football, Brady Hessbrook wore #4.

“He was a good boy, he will be missed,” said his father, Terry Hessbrook.

If you would like more information or would like to contribute to The B#4 Foundation, you can find more information here.



