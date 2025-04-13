Western Michigan Broncos win first NCAA hockey title over Boston University

The Western Michigan Broncos won the men's NCAA ice hockey national championship in St. Louis on Saturday night.

The Broncos beat Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four Championship, dominating the game after winning in two overtimes in the semifinal over defending national champion Denver.

Owen Michaels scored two goals for the Broncos in the third period to seal the win for Western michigan.

Wyatt Schingoethe opened the scoring for Western before Cole Eiserman tied it up for Boston in the middle of the third period.

Cole Crusberg added a second goal for Western and Ty Hendricks added a third to start the second period.

Shane Lachance cut the lead to 3-2 midway through the secone before the Broncos dominated the third period.

"We came out here and executed at a high level and cared about each other all game long. WE played Bronco hockey from start to finish," Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler said on the broadcast after the game. "It means everything. It means our program is on the map and we're moving forward to the future."

Ferschweiler became head coach in 2021 after spending two seasons as an associate coach. He previously worked as an assistant for the Detroit Red Wings under Jeff Blashill, who was head coach of the Broncos in 2010-2011.