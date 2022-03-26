Western Michigan hockey grabs wild overtime win for first NCAA tournament victory in program history

Western Michigan sophomore forward Luke Grainger scored a wild game-winning goal in overtime to give WMU their first ever NCAA tournament win in hockey program history. They beat fourth-seeded Northwestern 2-1 in the Worcester regional semifinal.

Hobey Baker Finalist goaltender Devon Levi looked to have made an acrobatic save to stop the goal, but upon review, Grainger's goal was the game-winner. Brandon Bussi made 30 saves for WMU, breaking the school's single-season win record with his 26th of the season.

Western will face the University of Minnesota in Worcester, Ma at 4pm on Sunday on ESPN2.

