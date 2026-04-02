Western Michigan & Michigan hockey to play outdoor game in Kalamazoo next year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two of the top teams in college hockey will face off outdoors next year.

The Western Michigan University Broncos and Michigan Wolverines will play an outdoor game at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo on Jan. 30, 2027.

Both teams are among the best in college hockey, as the Broncos are the defending national champions, and the Wolverines are in the 2026 Frozen Four.

According to Western Michigan Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae, the outdoor rink at Waldo Stadium will be up for several days, which will host several partners and organizations.

"We can't wait to see our entire community join the Lawson Lunatics in filling up Waldo Stadium for this one-of-a-kind experience," Bartholomae said in a statement.