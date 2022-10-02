Watch Now
Western Michigan pulls away from New Hampshire early in win

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Western Michigan's Jack Salopek plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Posted at 10:54 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 22:54:44-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jack Salopek threw for three touchdowns and Western Michigan pulled away early in a 44-7 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Western Michigan (2-3) scored on four of its first five possessions in taking a 28-7 halftime lead.

Two first-quarter scores came on pass plays of 75 and 76 yards, the first to a wide-open Corey Crooms from Salopek off a flea ficker on the Broncos’ first play, and the second on a screen to Sean Tyler.

Salopek finished 13-of-23 passing for 252 yards with an interception. Crooms had 109 yards on five catches. La’Darius Jefferson and Tyler added rushing touchdowns. Joshua Burgett had a 3-yard reception for a score.

Western Michigan’s Delano Ware returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown for the game’s final points. The Broncos had four takeaways, 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Max Brosmer threw for 161 yards for UNH (3-2), including a 26-yard score to Dylan Laube.

