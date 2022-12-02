Where to watch the USA World Cup round of 16 match against Netherlands

(WXYZ) — Team USA advanced to the round of 16 in the World Cup after a huge 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, and they'll take on the Netherlands Saturday morning.

The matches have consistently drawn millions of viewers in the U.S. and hundreds to thousands of people gathering in public spaces and bars across the country to root on Team USA.

That has happened in metro Detroit as well, with dozens of bars hosting watch parties where fans can gather with others to watch Team USA.

Below you'll find some watch parties for Saturday's match against the Netherlands. The match kicks off at 10 a.m.

Thomas Magee's

Thomas Magee's is the home of the American Outlaws – Detroit chapter – the fanbase for the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams.

The bar will open at 7 a.m. for the game with Irish coffee and drinks flowing.

Detroit City Fieldhouse

The home of Detroit City FC, the Detroit City Fieldhouse will host a watch party on the field with a projection screen.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and you should bring a lawn chair or a blanket. A $5 suggested donation per person and they will have food and drinks available for purchase.

Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. has been filling up fast for matches, so it's encouraged you get there early.

The brewery also brewed a special beer called "I Believe" to celebrate the team. They are giving $1 off per pour of I Believe for every U.S. goal scored during the match.

Tin Roof Detroit

Tin Roof Detroit said the game will be all over TVs on Saturday for the World Cup match. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

New Dodge Lounge

The bar in Hamtramck will be open for all games, and will have happy hour specials during the games that include $2 off canned and draft beer, $3 house liquor, $4 wine and $2 off select specialty cocktails.

Hamlin Pub

The Hamlin Pub locations around metro Detroit will be open for the World Cup with game-day specials and tall drafts of Labatt Blue for $3.99.