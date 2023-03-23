Will Manchester United play in Detroit on the 2023 summer tour?

(WXYZ) — Will Manchester United make a stop in Detroit during the club's 2023 summer tour? It's not clear, but an Instagram post on Thursday makes it seem like it could happen.

Last week, Man U announced it would travel to the U.S. for the club's 2023 summer tour, coming to various destinations across the U.S. in the country's largest cities.

The Red Devils were last in Detroit in the summer of 2018 when they took on Liverpool at The Big House on July 28 as part of the International Champions Cup. Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-1 in that game with three goals in the second half.

More than 100,000 people attended the match, and Man U played Real Madrid in 2014 at The Big House in front of more than 109,000 people.

While locations haven't been confirmed, the post on Thursday does appear to show Detroit as a destination listed, along with Phoenix, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Miami, Boston and Kansas City. However, some cities, including Detroit, are cut off by the Red Devil mascot.

“This will be our first visit to the US for five years and everyone at the club is looking forward to it, especially the players, who love the high-quality facilities, the welcoming atmosphere and passionate support of our large US fanbase," Manchester United Football Director John Murtough said in a statement on the day of the announcement. “As well as engaging with our fans, Tour 2023 will give Erik and his squad the opportunity to reconnect with each other after the summer break and prepare for the restart of the Premier League. We’ve worked with the manager and his staff to create training camps with the best sporting facilities available, as well as a mix of competitive opponents to play, ensuring that the whole squad will have the best opportunity to gain fitness and playing time during their time in the US.

“Tour 2023 will not only see the return of our senior players to training and playing, but there will also be valuable opportunities for up-and-coming talent from our Academy to experience life within the first-team environment – and for our US fans to see some potential stars of the future," he added. “We know that Manchester United and the Premier League, in general, are growing in popularity across the US, so we are looking forward to building on this connection this summer.”

ESPN has previously reported that Manchester United will take on Wrexham AFC in San Diego this summer. Wrexham, a Welsh football team owned by American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has grown in popularity over the past year due to the hit FX show "Welcome to Wrexham," highlighting their ownership, players and the Welsh town.