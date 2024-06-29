Will Zalatoris withdraws from Rocket Mortgage Classic due to back issues

Will Zalatoris withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday due to an issue with his back, his agent told news reporters on Saturday.

A statement from Allen Hobbs, who is Zalatoris' manager, said "Will experienced some discomfort after a swing today and, out of utmost precaution, made the tough decision to withdraw. It’s important that he listens to his body and gets some rest. He hates to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic and looks forward to getting back out on the course soon."

On the broadcast, CBS' Amanda Balionis said that Zalatoris felt a pop in his hip. He withdrew after eight holes.

However, the pop happened on the other side that he had surgery on last year.

Balionis reported that Zalatoris said playing four straight weeks caught up with him.