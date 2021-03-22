Williams to bring a whole lot of energy to Lions locker room

WXYZ — Jamaal Williams said he was disappointed when he learned that the Green Bay Packers were going to let him enter free agency.

But there's little doubt that he'll be a fan favorite here in Detroit.

"I'm hitting another chapter, the chapter of the Lions baby, and it's looking good. I can feel the energy of the team and how special we can be, the support and everything that I'm getting makes me feel like I can do great things," Williams said.

Williams had fun with the Detroit media, poking fun of some names and appearances, saying that 7 Action Sports Justin Rose 'Looks like he's a real golfer, and is at Top Golf every weekend,' to which Rose responded that no lies were detected.

In all seriousness, Williams said that the energy he brings will match what head coach Dan Campbell and others have made clear will be the norm in Detroit.

"They get me stoked, people think I'm a hype man? Having people like him, Anthony Lynn, all these dudes, there really be hypin, I feel like we have so many hype men, this year is about to be great," Williams said.