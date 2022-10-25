With preparation comes confidence, as Payton Thorne "feels good" heading into the Big House

At 3-4 with only one conference win, Michigan State is considered the underdog heading into their game in Ann Arbor against Michigan. However, as this rivalry has proven, more than just records should be considered between the Wolverines and the Spartans.

Payton Thorne 1-on-1:

🏈feels close to 100% health-wise after bye

🏈"we're not going to sit here & tell you it's just like any other game"

🏈to doubters against 3-4 MSU: "we believe in us & don't listen to the noise"

🏈"we'll do our best to put a plan together to exploit them" pic.twitter.com/bq6FfBd6LS — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 25, 2022

After resting during the bye week to feel healthy and doing a "deep dive" on Michigan film, Payton Thorne says confidence comes from preparation and he "feels good" heading into their primetime rivalry game under the lights.

Payton Thorne disagrees w/ the narrative that previous success came JUST because they had Kenneth Walker III.



Thorne also made his thoughts clear about criticism against Mel Tucker & his job at MSU.



"Every player can look at him & say 'yeah that's the guy I want to play for.'" pic.twitter.com/gCfc0VQQQN — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 25, 2022

"We'll do our best to put a plan together to exploit them," said Thorne.

This will be Payton Thorne's fourth game living the rivalry as a redshirt Junior on the team. He traveled in the 2020 game to Ann Arbor, was the winning quarterback in 2021 at home, and has the chance to go for three in a row Saturday.

"We're not going to sit here and tell you it's just like any other game," said Thorne.