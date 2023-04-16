WMU hosts spring game, Super Bowl champs return to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan's new Head football coach Lance Taylor hosted their annual spring football game on Saturday. The program was split into two team, Brown and Gold, and played four 15 minute quarters with a running clock. The Gold team won 21-0 and several local players saw action.

WMU Spring game

That includes Forest Hills Central alum, Tate Hallock. He transferred to WMU from Michigan State this spring. The safety was on the field for the majority of the game and said he felt good to play after rehabbing an injury for the last few weeks.

"I mean I'm just a little rusty, coming back from my injury so just have to get back into the right angles, the right tackling and all of that stuff. It will come so I'm just very excited to get ready for the fall," said Hallock.

"He's worked really hard in recovery and in rehab in pushing himself in the last week and a half. It's been great to see him on the field and evaluate what he can do. I love his attitude and his leadership. He was a guy that came in from Michigan state and really just wanted to be a Bronco. He just wanted to fit in and find his role and I appreciate what he's done. And there are a few guys who have done that. But it's one of the challenges with having such a young group, an inexperienced group. How do we create more leadership and accountability from within," said Lance Taylor.

Also in town this weekend was Michael Caliedno and Skyy Moore. Both are Western football alums and now play for the Kansas City Chiefs. The two were on the team last season when they won the Super Bowl. They both said that playing in for the Broncos really helped prepared them to play at the highest level.

Super Bowl champs back at WMU

"Being here prepared me to be in the NFL and to be apart of that team. I'm so thankful to be apart of that team and being here is really what prepared me for that," said Michael Caliendo.

"I feel like it helps because I felt like when I would see D'wayne Eskridge, Darius Phillips, Sam Beal, I used to see those guys come back in the locker room and it would light a fire under me. They'd come back with their chains on, with a little more drip. Just looking like they're on to a better level and I feel like that's something we need to see. And I don't have any problems doing that," said Skyy Moore.

WMU will take on St. Francis on Thursday, August 31st for their first game of the season.