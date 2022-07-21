WMU women's golf coach Kim Moore wins the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Women's Open

PINEHURST, N.C. (WXYZ) — Western Michigan Women's Golf Coach Kim Moore won the inaugural Women's U.S. Adaptive Open this week held at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C.

Moore, 41, from Portage, Mich., went wire-to-wire on Pinehurst No. 6, shooting +16 for the three rounds and a final round 76 (+4). She beat the second place finisher by eight strokes.

“It's pretty cool to be part of a little bit of history in golf,” Moore said, according to the USGA. “I’m thankful for my friends and family and their support and all the people back home that are wishing me good luck and have been watching. It's just been very humbling and exciting for me this whole week, and it's just been nothing but amazing.”

The U.S. Adaptive Open held its first championship this year to showcase some of the world's best golfers with disabilities. It's the USGA's 15th national championship and joins the U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women's Amateur.

Moore was born without a right foot, has a severely clubbed left foot and also has Spina Bifida.

“I think we're going to have a lot of rise in participation in adaptive golf,” Moore, according to the USGA. “I hope that's what this brings. I'm looking forward to seeing what happens.”

Moore was awarded a gold medal and has custody of the U.S. Women's Adaptive Open trophy for a year. She will also get a five-year exemption into the championship.

The Women's Golf Coaches Association has also previously honored Moore with the Kim Moore Spirit Award. The award is dedicated to her, and recognizes and honors a student-athlete or coach "who exemplifies a great spirit toward the game of golf, a positive attitude on and off the golf course, a role model for her team and mental toughness in facing challenges."