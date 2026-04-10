WNBA formally approves expansion in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It is officially game on for the WNBA: the league announced Thursday that Detroit has been approved for an expansion team by the board of governors.

The team has yet to be named but is slated to tip off at Little Caesars Arena in 2029.

Previous report: Detroit's riverfront could get new WNBA facility on former Uniroyal tire site

Detroit's riverfront could get new WNBA facility on former Uniroyal tire site

Expansions were also approved for Cleveland to start in 2080 and Philadelphia in 2030.

It’s been nearly two decades since the Detroit Shock departed.

League leaders say the surge in popularity made this the perfect time to bring the pro game back to Michigan.