Women's NCAA Tournament: Here's who MSU & Michigan will face in Round of 64

The bracket for the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament has been revealed, and we now know who Michigan State and Michigan will be facing in the Round of 64, along with where they'll be playing in less than a week.

The 9-seeded Spartans will take on the 8-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels in Regional 1. That game will tip off in South Carolina; the date and tip-off has yet to be announced.

The 9-seeded Wolverines will take on the 8-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in Regional 3. That game will tip off in Kansas; the date and tip-off time has yet to be announced.

Robyn Fralick has led Michigan State to an NCAA Tournament appearance in her first season as head coach. This is Michigan State's 19th appearance in the NCAA tournament, and the first since 2021.

This is the seventh time Kim Barnes Arico has led the Michigan Wolverines to the NCAA tournament, and the sixth consecutive season. Michigan has made it to at least the Round of 32 in each apperance, including an Elite Eight Appearance in 2022. This is Michigan's 12th NCAA tournament appearance.