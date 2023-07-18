Women's World Cup watch parties scheduled in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Women's National Team is looking to win its third straight World Cup as the tournament kicks off this week in Australia and New Zealand.

The United States is in Group E with the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam, and plays its first match on Friday night.

Their schedule is (all times in Eastern)



Friday, July 21 - U.S. vs. Vietnam - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26 - U.S. vs. Netherlands - 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1 - U.S. vs. Portugal - 3 a.m.

Several locations throughout metro Detroit are hosting watch parties. We'll update the list below.

Thomas Magee's

1408 E. Fisher Fwy. in Detroit

July 21 and July 26 at 9 p.m.

Detroit City Fieldhouse

3401 E. Lafayette St. in Detroit

July 21 and July 26 starting at 8 p.m.

