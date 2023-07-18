Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Women's World Cup watch parties scheduled in metro Detroit

Equal Pay Details Soccer
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
FILE - The United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. The U.S. Soccer Federation agreed to landmark collective bargaining agreements with its men's and women's teams, equalizing compensation for the first time.The CBAs announced Wednesday, May 18, 2022, run through 2028. The USSF is the first national governing body to promise both sexes matching money. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Equal Pay Details Soccer
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 09:12:49-04

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Women's National Team is looking to win its third straight World Cup as the tournament kicks off this week in Australia and New Zealand.

The United States is in Group E with the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam, and plays its first match on Friday night.

Their schedule is (all times in Eastern)

  • Friday, July 21 - U.S. vs. Vietnam - 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 26 - U.S. vs. Netherlands - 9 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 1 - U.S. vs. Portugal - 3 a.m.

Several locations throughout metro Detroit are hosting watch parties. We'll update the list below.
Thomas Magee's
1408 E. Fisher Fwy. in Detroit
July 21 and July 26 at 9 p.m.

Detroit City Fieldhouse
3401 E. Lafayette St. in Detroit
July 21 and July 26 starting at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV