Woodward Sports Network brings new-age technology to sports talk

BIRMINGHAM (WXYZ) — What started as an idea for a podcast network has become a glimpse into the future.

“Woodward Sports is Detroit’s all-digital sports network, the first and only, and our goal is to give new voices to the city because this is the greatest sports city in the world, so we need more than just one opinion,” Woodward morning show and co-creator Sam Day said.

The concept has picked up steam in the last few years, especially with national talent like Pat McAfee and Barstool Sports focusing primarily on the digital space, such as streaming services like Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter.

Woodward Sports is the first regional network of its kind, and they’re hoping to become a place for sports fans to be able to get involved in the conversations round the clock.

“When you add the visual in and you add the social networking in, and while we’re doing our live shows people are commenting, people are interacting, we’re able to throw those up on screen, it’s just a more intensified user experience, than just sitting there clicking, watching the TV, or turning on the radio and then tuning out,” Day said.

“We get people of all ages and especially with the content we’re delivering, we got the younger approach, we’ve got the older approach, that’s really where we’re going with this project, just giving a voice and an opinion to people of all ages,” Woodward Sports Network co-creator Joey Namou added.

The best thing about Woodward Sports is that’s not just a morning show, in fact the network is designed to have 24 hours of coverage, it’s still in the early process as it’s only five months old, but this group is a think tank, and they expect big things in the future.

“We’re getting that next generation, not just the same old opinions that you’re constantly hearing in Detroit media because we want to give everybody that platform,” Namou said.

“We want to be credible, but we also don’t want to be so stiff that you can’t relate to us. We’re all from Detroit, we all love this city, we all breathe this city, so being approachable in that way and having a more relaxed approach, and talking like you do with your friends at the bar, that’s what it’s really all about,” Day added.

They’ve already added former Detroit pros Darren McCarty and Joique Bell to their roster, but also are becoming a place for up and comers to get their feet wet in the broadcasting business.

You can watch their programming whenever you want, live or taped, on Youtube as well.

Keep an eye out for more from this network in the coming years.

