World Cup 2026: Here are the closest host cities to Detroit

(WXYZ) — The 2022 World Cup wrapped up over the weekend with Argentina winning the title, and now, all eyes are on the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in North America.

The 2026 World Cup will be split between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and will see a huge expansion to 48 teams, up from the 32 teams that have happened in previous World Cups.

It will be the second World Cup hosted by the U.S., the third hosted by Mexico and the first men's event for Canada after hosting the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Because they are host countries, the U.S., Mexico and Canada will be automatically qualified for the 2026 event.

In 2017, Detroit was one of 25 cities in the U.S. that survived the first stage of the bid process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, however, it was not on the final list of host cities that came out.

Other major cities around Detroit in the U.S. were also not selected to host a match. Instead, the closest city to Detroit that will host World Cup matches in 2026 is Toronto, which is about a 4-hour drive from Detroit.

Those looking to fly will have a lot of options to see a game, as Detroit has direct flights to all of the cities hosted, and it includes several direct flights from Detroit to Atlanta on Delta.

If you'd like to drive to the match, the closest cities in the U.S. are Philadelphia, about 9 hours away or New York – about 9:45 away.

Below are the cities hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

United States

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

New York/New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco/Bay Area

Seattle

Canada

Toronto

Vancouver

Mexico