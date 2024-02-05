World Cup 2026: Here are the closest matches to Detroit and when they will be played

(WXYZ) — All eyes are on the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in North America, and on Sunday, FIFA announced the match schedule for the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup will be split between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and will see a huge expansion to 48 teams, up from the 32 teams that have happened in previous World Cups.

It will be the second World Cup hosted by the U.S., the third hosted by Mexico and the first men's event for Canada after hosting the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Because they are host countries, the U.S., Mexico and Canada will be automatically qualified for the 2026 event.

In 2017, Detroit was one of 25 cities in the U.S. that survived the first stage of the bid process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, however, it was not on the final list of host cities that came out.

Other major cities around Detroit in the U.S. were also not selected to host a match. Instead, the closest city to Detroit that will host World Cup matches in 2026 is Toronto, which is about a four-hour drive from Detroit.

Those looking to fly will have a lot of options to see a game, as Detroit has direct flights to all of the host cities, and it includes several direct flights from Detroit to Atlanta on Delta.

If you'd like to drive to the match, the other closest cities in the U.S. are Philadelphia, about nine hours away or New York – about 9:45 away.

The matches taking place in Toronto are:



Friday, June 12 – Match 3 (Canada #1) - Toronto

Wednesday, June 17 – Match 21 – Toronto

Saturday, June 20 – Match 33 – Toronto

Tuesday, June 23 – Match 46 – Toronto

Friday, June 26 – Match 62 – Toronto

Thursday, July 2 – Match 83 – Toronto

The quarterfinals will take place July 9-11 in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and Kansas City. The semifinals will be in Dallas on July 14 and Atlanta on July 15. The Bronze Final will be on July 18 in Miami and the final will be on July 19 in New York/New Jersey

Below are the cities hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

United States



Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

New York/New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco/Bay Area

Seattle

Canada



Toronto

Vancouver

Mexico

