World Junior Summer Showcase in Windsor brings competition between USA, Canada, Finland & Sweden

(WXYZ) — The next generation of hockey stars from the United States and three other countries will compete in summer competition in Windsor this month.

Hockey Canada and the City of Windsor are bringing the World Junior Summer Showcase to the WFCU Centre from July 26 through Aug. 1.

The showcase will feature Team USA, Team Canada, Team Sweden and Team Finland. There will be 10 games across the showcase, ahead of the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship later this year in Alberta.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can get single-game tickets, packages for each team or the entire 10-game package.

Last month, USA Hockey finalized its roster for the showcase, inviting 47 players – 26 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders. Those 47 players will be split into two teams – Team White and Team Blue.

The group includes nine first-round NHL draft picks, including Chesterfield native Chase Reid, who was selected seventh overall by the Seattle Kracken. It also includes three members of the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team — Reid, Birmingham native Will Horcoff and goaltender Brady Knowling.

You can view the full roster here. Players from Michigan include:

