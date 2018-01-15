WWE NXT returning to Detroit for first time in two years

(WXYZ) - WWE NXT will return to metro Detroit for the first time in more than two years with a show on March 3, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced.

It's part of the NXT Road Trip that will see the brand also visit Cleveland, Columbus and Indianapolis.

The show will take place on March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Royal Oak Music Theatre. Tickets are on sale Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. and range from $22 - $102.

On Jan. 30, 2016, NXT visited metro Detroit a stop at the Royal Oak Music Theatre. It was the first time NXT went on the road with a growing audience and fan base.

Advertised for the show include NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era, Adam Cole, Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream and more.

It's also 10 days before WWE RAW returns for its first show at Little Caesars Arena on March 13.