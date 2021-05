(WXYZ) -- WWE announced it will hold a "Supershow" live event at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, August 1.

The event will be WWE's first visit to Detroit since 2019. Little Caesars Arena was scheduled to host a live edition of "SmackDown" in March 2020, but the show was relocated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detroit is one of 25 cities WWE is visiting this summer as part of its return to in-person events.

Tickets for the August 1 event go on sale June 11 at 10:00 a.m.