WWE SummerSlam in Detroit: Everything you need to know

WWE is bringing one of its biggest events of the year to Detroit this weekend. SummerSlam will happen at Ford Field on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to converge on Downtown Detroit for the event. Detroit hasn't hosted a SummerSlam since 1993 in Auburn Hills, and Ford Field last hosted its WWE event with WrestleMania 23 in 2007 where more than 80,000 fans were in attendance.

“We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE’s biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam’s long-awaited return to Michigan,” said WWE executive vice president of talent Dan Ventrelle.

If you're going to SummerSlam, here's what you need to know.

What's the SummerSlam match card?

According to WWE, there will be eight matches on the card (as of Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 11:30 a.m.) They are:



Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a tribal combat match

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair in a triple threat match

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match

SummerSlam Battle Royale

Are there tickets left

As of Wednesday, there are still tickets left on the floor and in the lower levels starting at $150 per ticket. Resale tickets are also available.

Parking

Parking is available throughout Downtown Detroit and there are also options to park in other areas of the city and be shuttled to Ford Field.

Ford Field parking is $50 in lots.

FAQs

SummerSlam Superstore

Fans can get their merchandise early at the WWE SummerSlam Superstore at 1001 Woodward Ave. in Downtown Detroit.

The store is open Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. o 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meet & Greets

The SummerSlam Superstore is having superstar meet-and-greets starting Thursday. The schedule is:



Riddick Moss and Emma - Thursday at 3 p.m.

Zoey Stark - Thursday at 6 p.m.

Omos - Friday at 12 p.m.

Bronson Reed - Friday at 6 p.m.

Tommaso Ciampa - Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Permitted and prohibited items

Below is a list of items that are permitted and items that are prohibited.