WXYZ GM Mike Murri hits hole-in-one at Rocket Mortgage Classic media outing

WXYZ's General Manager Mike Murri got his second ever hole-in-one on the 11th hole at Detroit Golf Club during the Rocket Mortgage Classic media day outing.

Isn't the rule: if your boss gets a hole-in-one, you get a raise?



Media day was held four weeks out from the start of the fourth annual Rocket Mortgage Classic. Defending champion Cam Davis was in attendance, as part of an event emcee'd by NBC Sports' Mike Tirico. Also taking part to promote the upcoming tournament's charitable efforts: Bob Walters – Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Mortgage, Jason Langwell – Executive Director of Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joshua Edmonds – Director of Digital Inclusion for the City of Detroit.