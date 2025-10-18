BRIGHTON, Mich. — Howell held off Brighton's comeback attempt to win our WXYZ Game of the Week, 37-28. Howell captured the KLAA West Division title and the Little Brown Jug, the rivalry trophy between the two teams. Bryce Kish had four touchdowns for Howell.
WXYZ High School Game of the Week: Howell holds off Brighton to claim Little Brown Jug
