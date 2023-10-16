WXYZ to air Lions vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football, pregame show on Oct. 30

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and as of Oct. 16, they are tied for the best record in football.

Excitement continues to grow for the season, and the Lions will play their first Monday Night Football game of the season on Monday, Oct. 30, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field.

That game will also air right here on Channel 7 at 8:15 p.m., and we'll have a pregame show starting at 7:30 p.m. Our Primetime Countdown show will preview the game and highlight the team's exciting season so far.

Before that, however, the Lions will head to Baltimore next Sunday to take on the Ravens, and the 3-3 Raiders will take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.