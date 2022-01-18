WXYZ's Brad Galli named 2021 Michigan sportscaster of the year by National Sports Media Association

WXYZ sports director Brad Galli is the winner of the 2021 Michigan sportscaster of the year award.

The National Sports Media Association presents the honor annually, with peers and colleagues voting on the winner during December each year. Lansing's Jack Ebling tied Galli in winning the award this year.

This is the second time Brad will take home the award. He was a finalist for the fourth consecutive year. He won in 2018, and was a finalist in 2019 and 2020. Ebling won in 2019. The late Jamie Samuelsen won the award in 2020.

The association has honored someone annually in Michigan since 1959. Former WXYZ sports anchors Don Shane (2012) and Larry Adderley (1973) captured the honor during their time at Broadcast House.

The NSMA Michigan sportswriter of the year was also a tie, with James Edwards and Ryan Ford earning the honor.

Galli has been with WXYZ since 2011. He has been honored with Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences twice: in 2014 for Excellence in Sports Reporting and again in 2016 for Excellence in Sports Anchoring in Michigan.

