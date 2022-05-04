WXYZ's Don Shane, Reggie Hall on 2022 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame ballot

(WXYZ) — Longtime WXYZ sports director Don Shane and sports producer Reggie Hall are among the 2022 finalists for the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Shane and Hall are on the media portion of the ballot, which also includes Jack Ebling, Terry Foster, Mickey Redmond, and Tim Staudt.

Shane started at WXYZ In 1989, winning a total of 19 Emmys during his career before retiring in 2012.

Hall, a former University of Detroit baseball player, spent 26 years at WXYZ prior to his death in 2015.

The 2022 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame ballot also includes categories for professional and amateur athletes, as well as coaches. Voting runs through May 22.