WXYZ's Jeanna Trotman named finalist for NSMA 2022 Michigan sportscaster of the year

(WXYZ) — The National Sports Media Association announced the finalists for its annual honors.

WXYZ sports anchor Jeanna Trotman is a finalist for the 2022 Michigan sportscaster of the year award.

NSMA members will vote during the month of December, with winners announced in January.

Trotman joined WXYZ in 2021, returning to her hometown after growing up in metro Detroit.

The association has honored someone annually in Michigan since 1959. Three WXYZ sports anchors have won the award, voted on by peers. Brad Galli (2021, 2018), Don Shane (2012), and Larry Adderley (1973) have all collected the honor.

Trotman is a finalist with Jennifer Hammond, Jamie Edmonds, and Dan Dickerson.

The finalists for Michigan sportswriter of the year are Brendan Quinn, Colton Pouncy, Dave Birkett, Eric Woodyard, Helene St. James, and Mick McCabe.

