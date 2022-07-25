Wyatt Worthington II of Reynoldsburg, Ohio shot a final round seven-under-par 65 Sunday to take home the men’s division of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage at Detroit Golf Club.

Worthington II earned an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Rocket Mortgage Classic (July 26 - 31) in Detroit, Michigan. This will not be Worthington’s first taste of elite competition. Wyatt, a participant in the inaugural THE JOHN SHIPPEN, teed it up earlier this year in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills as well as the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol.

Worthington described Sunday’s round as “Disbelief, tenacious, and tough, that’s what it took”

Worthington II carded a first round one-over-par 73 and started the final round five shots back of first round co-leaders Chase Johnson and Everett Whitten Jr. Worthington II rode a hot putter en route to eight final-round birdies, including four on the final nine holes, to capture the tournament title. His 36-hole total of 138 was one stroke better than Michael Herrera, who placed second.

Worthington II is looking forward to the opportunity to competing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

“I’m excited to get more experience inside the ropes. This opportunity was earned and I’m excited to compete.”