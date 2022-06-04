Year Two begins for Royal Oak Leprechauns, college summer wooden bat team DJ LeMahieu helped start

ROYAL OAK, Mich. — The Royal Oak Leprechauns give college baseball players a place to play in the summer, and families a more affordable option to watch the game on summer nights.
Yankees star and local guy DJ LeMahieu helped make it all happen, investing in the team. Year 2 begins on Saturday night.
