Year Two begins for Royal Oak Leprechauns, college summer wooden bat team DJ LeMahieu helped start

Mike Glover
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jun 04, 2022
ROYAL OAK, Mich. — The Royal Oak Leprechauns give college baseball players a place to play in the summer, and families a more affordable option to watch the game on summer nights.

Yankees star and local guy DJ LeMahieu helped make it all happen, investing in the team. Year 2 begins on Saturday night.

