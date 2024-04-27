'You can count on them.' Detroit to get NHL or NBA All-Star game in the future, Claude Molinari says

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit will likely get an NHL and an NBA All-Star game in the future, according to Claude Molinari, the president and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, better known as Visit Detroit.

Speaking to our Brad Galli and Alicia Smith during the 7 News Detroit "Detroit on the Clock" special, Molinari said they are actually hosting officials from one of the organizations during the NFL Draft.

Despite pressing, Molinari would not say which league they are hosting.

Molinari was talking about the major events coming to the city in the future, including the 2027 Final Four, when he dropped the news.

"NBA All-Star Game, NHL All-Star Game, you can count on 'em. They're comin'," Molinary said. "We have some of their pre-team scouts coming in to look at the city and we're hosting one of the leagues right now because they're interested in bringing one of their all-star games here."

We later interviewed Detroit Pistons COO and Executive Vice President Richard Haddad, who said they had NBA officials in Detroit this weekend for the draft.

"It's something we've been working on with the NBA for awhile. Commissioner Adam Silver was here a couple months ago," Haddad said. "He's committed to work with us, the league has committed to work with us, we actually have some executives from the NBA who are here this weekend seeing everything that there is to see at the NFL Draft."

Molinari also said they're going for other big events, including the Big Ten Football and Basketball championships.