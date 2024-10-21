You can now watch Pistons games on the Fanduel Sports Network: Here's everything you need to know

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have a new broadcasting home...technically.

The Bally Sports App has officially rebranded into the Fanduel Sports Network Detroit, and the company will continue to produce and broadcast all Pistons games, except for certain games selected as national TV exclusives.

The first broadcast under this rebrand will happen Wednesday night ahead of the Detroit Pistons opener, as they host the Indiana Pacers. A one-hour “Pistons Live” pregame show begins at 6 p.m. ET, one hour before the game tips off.

Let's answer a few of the questions you may be asking about this change:

Did the channels change?

No, the change is fairly seamless from a consumer perspective: the channel in your cable package that previously included Bally Sports Detroit will still be the same, the channel just has a new name.

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit is available in most part of the state, as well as portions of Northwest Ohio and Northern Indiana through cable providers such as Comcast Xfinity (now on the Ultimate TV package), Spectrum and WOW!; via satellite with DIRECTV; and through streaming providers including DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. You can find which cable companies carry the channel in your area by typing in your zip codeat this link.

Did the Bally Sports app change?

In name only, yes. If you already have it downloaded and either signed into a cable provider or FanDuel Sports Network monthly/annual subscription, you should still be able to watch the Pistons, Red Wings and Tigers play on there. If your computer or Smart TV has automatic updates, the app will transition on it's onwn; if not, they will be prompted to update their app.

Your Login credentials remain the same, and subscriptions purchased through Bally Sports will remain active; in other words, if you already have a Bally Sports subscription, you now have a Fanduel Sports Network subscription, and you don't need to buy anything new.

Who will be announcing Pistons game?

Play-by-play announcer George Blaha will continue to do play-by-play for Pistons games, alongside analyst Greg Kelser. Blaha has been broadcasting Pistons games since the 1976-77 season. Kelser, who played at Michigan State (1975-1979) and the Pistons (1979-1982) has worked Pistons games on television and radio since 1988.

Studio coverage will largely remain the same as well, with Mickey York hosting Pistons Live alongside a rotating group of studio analysts, including Grant Long, Lindsey Hunter, Dwane Casey, and Tim McCormick. As they did last season, Johnny Kane and Natalie Kerwin will work as sideline reporters and hosts.