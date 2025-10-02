You can watch the Tigers in the AL Wild Card Series Finale on Channel 7

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND (WXYZ) — For the first time this postseason, you can watch the Detroit Tigers right here on Channel 7.

The 6-seed Tigers are set to take on the 3-seed Cleveland Guardians this afternoon, with first pitch set for 3:08 p.m. With the series tied, 1-1, the winner of today's game will advance to the American League Division Series and will take on the 2-seed Seattle Mariners. Cleveland won the season series, 8-5, with the Tigers surrendering a 15.5-game lead of the American League Central Division to the Guardians last week.

Right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty has been named Detroit's starter for Week 3, while the Guardians plan on starting right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi.

The game will air in full on WXYZ-TV, with 7 News Detroit at 6 p.m. to follow immediately after.

