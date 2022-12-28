Young Michigan fan with 'Harbaugh is my hero shirt' gets love from Edwards at Fiesta Bowl press conference
A kid at Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl press conference wore a ‘Harbaugh is my hero’ shirt. Donovan Edwards called on him. The kid met Harbaugh and the Wolverines.| Brad Galli has more on the Fiesta Bowl
Posted at 10:02 PM, Dec 27, 2022
PHOENIX — A kid at Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl press conference wore a ‘Harbaugh is my hero’ shirt. Donovan Edwards called on him.
The kid met Harbaugh and the Wolverines.
