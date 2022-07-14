DETROIT — The Red Wings opened free agency addressing needs. Steve Yzerman didn't waste time making a statement.
Detroit signed Andrew Copp, David Perron, and Dominik Kubalik to build legitimate scoring depth, and Ben Chiarot and Olli Maatta to bolster the blue line.
Steve Yzerman had a plan for free agency. A look at the players the Red Wings signed in the opening hours: pic.twitter.com/LKuHbpsKCk— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 13, 2022