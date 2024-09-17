Yzerman: 'I don't think we're terribly far apart' on deal for Moritz Seider

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman spoke to the media ahead of training camp on Tuesday morning and addressed the contract negotiations with defenseman Mo Seider.

Yzerman said that they hope to have a deal with Seider very soon.

"We continue to talk. I'm hopeful we can get a deal done at some point, sooner rather than later would be better for both parties. I don't think we're terrible far apart," Yzerman said.

Seider, 23, has played in every game for the Red Wings over the past three seasons, scoring 21 goals and adding 113 assists, with an average of just under 23 minutes time on ice per game.

On Monday, the team announced it signed Lucas Raymond to an 8-year contract worth an average of just over $8 million a year.

Both are restricted free agents coming off their rookie deals, and the team has worked to get deals for both players before the start of the season.

Raymond, 22 skated in all 82 games for the Red Wings last season and was second on the team in goals and assists with 31 goals and 41 assists respectively. His 72 points were the highest on the team.

"I think he's just entering the early stages of his prime. I fully expect him to become a better hockey player for a couple reasons," Yzerman said. "I think he's an extremely drive, extremely bright player. His motivation and what not will continue to get better over the next few years."

He also said there's an expectation with these long-term deals that the player will take his game to another level.