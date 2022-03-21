Watch
Sports

Actions

Yzerman says Red Wings have had 'up and down year,' won't publicly discuss Blashill's job

Red Wings
AP
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill argues a call with a referee during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Detroit. The Red Wings defeated the Ducks in overtime 2-1. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Red Wings
Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 19:35:05-04

DETROIT — Steve Yzerman was asked on Monday to evaluate Jeff Blashill.

The Red Wings general manager said they'll "sit down at some point," but added it was not the time to discuss his coaching staff.

"This has been an up and down year for us. We've had a lot of progress. The last six weeks of the season have been disappointing for all of us," Yzerman said.

The Red Wings are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games, and just snapped a six-game losing streak with their win last Thursday. After a strong start to the season, they've only had back-to-back wins twice since the calendar turned to 2022.

Blashill is in his seventh season as head coach of the Red Wings, a tenure that began in 2015-16. His first season was the last time Detroit made the postseason, as he's guided a rebuild project each of the proceeding six seasons.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!