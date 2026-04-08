Zach Werenski scores in shootout to lead Blue Jackets over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Zach Werenski scored in the shootout to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night, ending a six-game skid.

Adam Fantilli tied the game with 17 seconds left, Danton Heinen also scored and Werenski also added a goal and an assist in regulation. Jet Greaves stopped 34 shots and assisted on Werenski's goal for his first career point.

Werenski notched his 26th multipoint game of the year, setting a single-season record for the Blue Jackets.

Justin Faulk scored twice, Dylan Larkin added one goal, and John Gibson had 32 saves for the Red Wings.

Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen left in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

The Blue Jackets blocked 21 shots and the Red Wings blocked 25.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Red Wings: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

