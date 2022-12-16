Watch Now
Zach Wilson to start for New York Jets as they face Detroit Lions on Sunday

Greg M. Cooper/AP
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 16, 2022
(WXYZ) — The New York Jets will start Zach Wilson at quarterback when the Jets host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh made the announcement on Friday, saying that Mike White was not ready to go.

Wilson, who was the NO. 2 draft pick in 2021, has been inactive for three weeks.

“This is going to be a great opportunity for Zach,” Saleh said during his press conference.

Wilson last played for the Jets on Nov. 20 when he was 9-22 for 77 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He started the season as the Jets' top quarterback.

This season, he's only thrown for four touchdowns and five interceptions and has been sacked 16 times.

