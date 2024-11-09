Watch Now
Za'Darius Smith explains 'SMH' tweet as he joins Lions, grabs No. 99 from Brodric Martin

Za'Darius Smith explains 'SMH' tweet as he joins the Lions and acquires jersey No. 99 from Brodric Martin. Brad Galli has more
(WXYZ) — Za'Darius Smith explained his 'SMH' tweet from the morning of the trade deadline as he finally joined the Lions and acquires jersey No. 99 from Brodric Martin.

