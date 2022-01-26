Super Bowl Food Specials For This Year’s Big Game

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The Super Bowl is almost here, and everyone has different reasons for getting hyped up about the game. Some people love seeing their favorite teams compete for the championship title. Others can’t wait to see celebrities perform in the big halftime show. But, we think it’s fair to say that game-day food ranks near the top of the list as all football fans’ most-anticipated part of the event. That’s why we want to help get you ready to feed your football party crowd with the Super Bowl food specials that are likely going to be offered this year.

Although many restaurants haven’t yet announced official specials for the big game, it’s a given that many will take advantage of the opportunity. Here are some of the chains around the country we think are going to make a big play for customers this year by offering Super Bowl food specials.

7-Eleven

We hope 7-Eleven stores repeat its super-convenient Super Bowl food special for 2022. Last year, participating locations offered pizzas — ready-to-bake or hot-and-ready — for just $1 to anyone who ordered through the store’s 7NOW app.

Applebees

We’re betting that Applebee’s Super Bowl food deal will have something to do with their chicken wings. Last year, Applebees offered 40 free boneless wings with any to-go or delivery order of $40 or more. We’re hoping this year they keep the wings coming!

Arby’s

In 2021, Arby’s offered a 20% discount (up to $25 off) to any customer who ordered from GrubHub. If they offer this Super Bowl food deal again, you can choose from any of your favorite sandwiches, sides and or drinks!

Arby's

Buffalo Wild Wings

Wings and football go together like peanut butter and jelly. So, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that Buffalo Wild Wings will repeat a similar Super Bowl food deal like last year when they offered six free boneless or traditional wings on a future date if the big game goes into overtime. Who says no one wins in a tie game?

Burger King

Burger King encouraged 2021 football fans to order some game-time eats from GrubHub. Anyone who ordered $15 or more got a free Whopper. What will they offer in 2022? We’re keeping an eye out for this year’s deal.

Domino’s

Domino’s has a fantastic offer that isn’t reserved for a Super Bowl food deal, but will make hungry fans happy! The Mix & Match Deal lets you buy two or more food items at a cost of $5.99 for each item. Choose from medium 2-topping pizzas, salad, specialty chicken, an oven-baked sandwich, stuffed cheesy bread, bread twists, eight pieces of boneless chicken, pasta in a dish or a marbled cookie brownie.

Firehouse Subs

If you’re looking for enough sandwiches to feed a room full of rowdy football fans, Firehouse Subs could have some great Super Bowl food deals. In 2021, the restaurant chain offered 10% off any catering half-platter and triple points on their rewards program on game day. Check their website for updated deals for this year’s game.

IHOP

It might sound unusual to think of IHOP for a Super Bowl food deal, but they started the tradition back in 2021 with a Game Day Family Feast for to-go orders only.

This year, their feasts are back an each serves four people. There are four options available on the IHOP website:

Breakfast Game Day Feast: Four servings each of scrambled eggs and golden hash browns, eight hickory-smoked bacon strips, eight pork sausage links and eight fluffy buttermilk pancakes for $24.99.

Four servings each of scrambled eggs and golden hash browns, eight hickory-smoked bacon strips, eight pork sausage links and eight fluffy buttermilk pancakes for $24.99. Burger ‘n Chicken Game Day Feast: Choice of four Ultimate Steakburgers, four Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwiches or two Ultimate Steakburgers and 2 Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwiches for $27.99. These are served with a basket of french fries and sides of lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and IHOP sauce.

Choice of four Ultimate Steakburgers, four Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwiches or two Ultimate Steakburgers and 2 Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwiches for $27.99. These are served with a basket of french fries and sides of lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and IHOP sauce. Game Day Breakfast Beverage Bundle: Four 16-ounce breakfast beverages for $5.99. Choose from regular or decaf coffee, or for an additional charge, choose orange juice, apple juice, milk or chocolate milk.

Four 16-ounce breakfast beverages for $5.99. Choose from regular or decaf coffee, or for an additional charge, choose orange juice, apple juice, milk or chocolate milk. Game Day Lunch & Dinner Beverage Bundle: Four 30-ounce beverages for $7.99. Choose from fountain drink sodas, lemonade or iced tea.

Red Lobster

If seafood is what you crave for the big game, then Red Lobster might reel you in with their Super Bowl food special. In 2021, they offered two Big Game Bundles, including a create-your-own seafood platter featuring your choice of three entrees and two sides, plus the classic Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a free 4-pack of Pepsi. You could also get the Ultimate Bundle, which had Maine lobster tails, snow crab, shrimp scampi, Walt’s favorite shrimp, two large sides, Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a free Pepsi 4-pack. What’s on the line for the 2022 Super Bowl? We’ll have to wait and see.

TGI Friday’s

TGI Friday’s has a variety of party platters available to order for pickup including boneless and traditional wings, appetizer trays, bbq ribs platters, desserts, and much more. Last year, TGI Friday’s offered 25% off Family Meal Bundles and Platters for to-go orders with code “HOMETEAM.” We hope they’ll do this Super Bowl food deal again!

Now that you have some ideas on what to order for the big game, let’s make sure you know how to watch it without missing a single thing! And, the good news is that you don’t need cable to watch the Super Bowl.

How To Watch The Super Bowl Without Cable

Super Bowl LVI will air on NBC on Feb. 13. If you don’t have cable, you can still tune into the Super Bowl. You can stream it on Peacock or the NBC Sports app, for example. But if you want to avoid subscription fees, the original way to watch the Super Bowl remains the most cost-effective and reliable: install an over-the-air digital antenna. Since the game always airs on either CBS, Fox or NBC — three of the major over-the-air broadcast networks — it’s totally free for anyone with a TV and antenna to watch on their local affiliate.

If you’ve already got your over-the-air antenna set up and your local NBC affiliate is already scanned into your channel lineup, simply flip to that station on the day of the game and enjoy the coverage from start to finish, fee-free, including NBC’s pre- and post-game shows, all the commercials and the halftime show.

Adobe

If you don’t have an over-the-air antenna, check out this guide on finding the best one for your needs, then install it and run a scan for channels on your TV. Your local NBC affiliate should be among the ones you receive and that’s where you’ll want to flip on game day.

