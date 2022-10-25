WXYZ — Making a difference. It’s something many metro Detroiters want to do, but they think they don’t have the time or aren’t sure where to start.

On Tuesday, October 25, you have the chance to potentially save a life with one simple cheek swab.

“Don’t be nervous. It is so simple. It is painless. I am on the national registry and I have been on the registry for a multitude of years. It is a wonderful, almost an altruistic thing to do…” explained Erika Dudley, Director of Transplant Services at Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

Stem cell and bone marrow transplants are often the only cure for patients battling leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell and other deadly diseases.

Matches are determined by genetic traits and can be difficult to find. Data shows only 30% of patients have a match within their own family.

The need is great. Every 3 minutes in the U.S., a child or adult is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer.

Children’s Hospital of Michigan is asking for 10 minutes of your time on October 25 to start a simple process that could end with giving the gift of life.

The drive is happening from 11am – 4:30pm inside the main lobby of Children’s Hospital of Michigan. That’s located at 3901 Beaubien Blvd, Detroit.

Anyone ages 18 to 40 can donate. All you need is a cell phone and an active ID.

If you can’t make it on Tuesday, October 25, you can start the process anytime by visiting Be The Match.

“You get your mouth swabbed. If you get matched then they’ll walk you through that process. And being able to be on the other end, to help someone be able to live a more fulfilling life is just a remarkable thing. It’s part of human kindness,” Dudley shared.

"Swab for treats. There's nothing spooky about saving a life."