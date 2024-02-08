Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' heading to Disney+ with these 5 bonus songs

"Is [The Eras Tour] Over Now?" Not even close.

Taylor Swift's groundbreaking tour has added another stop this year, and with this one, the show doesn't have to end with "Karma." Instead, Swifties with a Disney+ subscription can just hit the replay button, sending the singer right back on stage — or, technically, right back on screen.

After a record-breaking run in theaters and a subsequent period of VOD, Swift announced Wednesday that her tour movie, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," will next head exclusively to Disney+ on March 15, but in her typical fashion, it'll be even more "Bejeweled" than ever before.

Now titled "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)," the streaming movie will feature five bonus songs not included in the theatrical or rental versions.

Fans had initially voiced their sadness over songs being cut from the film when it appeared in theaters, with favorites "The Archer," "Wildest Dreams," "Long Live," "'tis the damn season," "cardigan" and more missing from the nearly three-hour film.

Then "happiness" again set in when Swift shared the first three listed above would be included in the on-demand cut, coming as a segment at the end of the film instead of where they're typically played in a live "Eras" show.

So which missing songs will be included in the Disney+ (Taylor's) version?

Well, there are a couple more options to add to the mix.

In an Instagram post announcing the film's streaming home, Swift said the expanded film will include "the entire concert (including 'cardigan,' plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!)"

This means the film will probably include all the missing tracks, though it's unclear whether they'll appear where they typically go in the set list or at the end like in the VOD version.

But the addition of the four songs from the acoustic section likely centers on the "surprise songs" Swift played when the film was shot during her first three Los Angeles Eras Tour dates, from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.

At each show on the tour, Swift plays two different "surprise" songs in an acoustic set, one on piano and one on guitar. In "The Eras Tour" film, both in theaters and on demand, Swift included "Our Song," played during her Aug. 4 Los Angeles show, and "You're on Your Own Kid," played during her Aug. 5 Los Angeles show.

That leaves the four other acoustic songs she played in the three shows as the probable four new acoustic songs in the Disney+ concert film. Those are: "I Can See You," "Maroon," "You Are in Love" and "Death by a Thousand Cuts."

There's only one caveat that could veer those predictions off course: Historically when Swift shares a song with one of her openers, she adds that track to her set list. When Phoebe Bridgers opened, the pair's song "Nothing New" from Swift's "Red" album was added to that "era" of the set, and when HAIM opened, the song they featured on from Swift's "evermore" album, "no body, no crime," was added to that "era" of the set.

HAIM opened for Swift in each of her Los Angeles shows. This means the collab could also be added to "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)," as Swift said the concert would be in its "entirety."

Now, only time, and probably some dedicated Swiftie sleuthers, will tell which new tracks will fill the "Blank Space."

